Freddy Rodriguez Leading Shudder’s ‘V/H/S/85’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominee Freddy Rodriguez (Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Six Feet Under) is leading the cast of the Shudder horror film V/H/S/85 set to premiere at Fantastic Fest next month. He portrays Detective Wayne Johnson, a seasoned detective investigating a variety of gruesome murders while on the trail of an elusive serial killer.

The cast is rounded out by Jordan Belfi, James Ransone, Dani Deetté, Rolando Davila-Beltran, Justen Jones, Marcio Moreno, Ari Gallegos, Forrest Hartl, Duffy McManus, Eric Pierson, Felipe de Lara, Tom Reed and Vivian Morse.

V/H/S/85 takes viewers on a journey into the grim underbelly of the forgotten 1980s. Unveiled through a made-for-TV documentary, five chilling tales emerge: scientists observe an unusual boy fixated on his TV, kids embark on a lake skiing adventure, a TV crew fights to survive a natural disaster, the early days of VR awaken something terrifying, and a deadly dream is captured on tape. Sinister secrets of the 1980s come to life in a way you’ve never seen before.

The project is written by Zoe Cooper, Evan Dickson, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Mike P. Nelson, Gigi Saul Guerrero. Directors include David Bruckner, Derrickson, Nelson, Guerrero and Natasha Kermani. V/H/S/85 is produced by Bruckner, Joshua Goldbloom, Brad Miska, Radio Silence, James Harris, Michael Schrieber and Adam Boorstin.

Rodriguez most recently portrayed Detective Greco in the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga for the show’s final season on the small screen, and Cal in the as-yet-unreleased indie film Days When The Rains Came opposite True Blood‘s Sam Trammell and Beau Bridges.

He is best known for his portrayal of Federico Diaz in the hit HBO series Six Feet Under which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2002 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Rodriguez was part of the main ensemble cast alongside Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause, Frances Conroy and Lauren Ambrose across the show’s 5 seasons.

Justina Machado played his wife Vanessa Diaz. Together, Rodriguez and Machado broke ground for Latinos by playing non-stereotypical characters in the early 2000s when such roles were basically non-existent.

Across his nearly three decades in the industry, his big screen credits also include roles in A Walk In The Clouds (1995), M. Night Shyamalan’s Lady in the Water (2006), Grindhouse (2007) for Robert Rodriguez and David Ayers’ directorial debut, Harsh Times (2005). On the small screen, Ugly Betty, ER, The Night Shift, Bull, Scrubs and Party of Five.

Rodriguez is repped by UTA and 3 Arts.