‘Frasier’: Paramount + Reveals Premiere Date & New Version Of Theme Song By Kelsey Grammer; First-Look Images Drop

The Frasier sequel series from Paramount+ is set to premiere on October 12 with two episodes followed by a weekly drop of new episodes every Thursday. Internationally, Frasier premieres a day later with new episodes available on Fridays.

Additionally, CBS will air first two episodes will be broadcast on October 17.

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in Frasier Pamela Littky/Paramount+

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

The 10-episode series also stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

From left: Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane, Anders Keith as David and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane Chris Haston/Paramount+

Bebe Neuwirth will reprise the role of Lilith, ex-wife of Frasier and mother of Freddy, which originated in the hit NBC series Cheers. Perri Gilpin, who played Roz in the original Frasier, is also returning.

Frasier hails from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

The first two episodes of the new series are directed by director and television creator James Burrows, who is best known for his work as co-creator, executive producer and director of the critically acclaimed series Cheers, as well as the original series Frasier, Will & Grace and Dear John. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

Listen to the new version of the theme song Tossed Salads & Scrambled Egg in the video above and view more first-look photos below.

L-R: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Paramount+

L-R: Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Paramount+