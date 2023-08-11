Fox Corp. Chief Legal And Policy Officer Viet Dinh To Leave Exec Post For Advisory Role

Fox Corp. is parting ways with one of its key strategic and business leaders, Viet Dinh, a longtime consiglieri in the Murdoch empire.

Dinh is leaving his post as Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet Dinh on Dec. 31 and will become a “special advisor” to the company, Fox said in a press release.

Dinh came aboard in 2018 just before Disney acquired most of 21st Century Fox and the remaining clutch of TV-focused assets took on the name Fox Corp. He played a significant role in guiding the company’s path, handling all legal, compliance, and regulatory matters, as well as overseeing government affairs.

In guiding legal strategy, Dinh was a key figure behind the scenes as Fox News faced going to trial in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit over coverage of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Fox settled the case for $787.5 million, just as the trial was to begin. But the case ended only after the release of embarrassing discovery material, and the company continues to face another lawsuit from another election systems company, Smartmatic.

“We appreciate Viet’s many contributions and service to Fox as both a board member of 21st Century Fox and in his role over the last five years as a valued member of Fox’s leadership team,” Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said. “We are grateful that he will continue to serve Fox as Special Advisor where we will benefit from his counsel.”

In addition to his current exec stint, Dinh had served on the boards of 21st Century Fox and the Much-controlled News Corp. A well-connected attorney, he was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, which acquired Bancroft, a high-profile firm that Dinh founded. He was a Georgetown University law professor for 20 years and U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Legal Policy from 2001 to 2003.

“I have been privileged to be part of the Fox family for over two decades as a director and officer, and I have especially treasured my relationships with Rupert, Lachlan and our talented colleagues over the years,” Dinh said. “I look forward to continuing with FOX as Special Advisor, and to returning to my roots of working on multiple ventures and with many clients across a variety of disciplines.”