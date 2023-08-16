Former Max Exec Julie St. Aubin Cooks Up New Position At Food Network

EXCLUSIVE: Julie St. Aubin, who was one of the execs responsible for Max’s Selena + Chef, is moving to the Food Network.

Aubin is joining the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed cable network as SVP, Development and Production later this month.

She was previously, VP, Non-Fiction Original Programming at the then-titled HBO Max, before the company closed down the streamer’s original non-fiction division.

In her previous role, Aubin was responsible for reality programming focused on female-skewing, Gen Z and millennial audiences.

Selena + Chef was a big hit for the streamer, launching during the Covid pandemic and running for four seasons. Aubin also worked on series including The Big Shot with Bethenny, Ellen’s Next Great Designer and House of Ho.

Before joining the streamer in December 2019, she spent over ten years at E! Entertainment, where she oversaw series including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Total Divas, Total Bellas and Hollywood Medium.

At Food Network, she will report to Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Food Network is behind series such as Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games and Worst Cooks in America.