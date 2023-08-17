Former ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Luke Valentine Addresses Ouster After Using Racial Slur: “I Think A Slap On The Wrist Would Have Been Much Better”

Big Brother houseguest Luke Valentine — who was removed from the CBS reality show after dropping the N-word during a conversation — tried to explain away his conduct by saying he meant “no malice” and how “you don’t really take into account the psychological distress of being under studio lighting 24/7.”

In a lengthy Instagram video live, a cigar-puffing Valentine spent quite a bit of time answering silly questions about his fellow houseguests and explaining how he makes more money washing dishes in a Cuban resort than working as an artist before he really addressed the incident that booted him off the game.

Valentine, who is white, dropped the N-word during a conversation with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli. “We were in the f*cking (inaudible) room, n****,” he said before quickly catching himself and saying “I’m sorry.”

“I felt bad about what I said. The moment it happened … they booted me off the show and it was the most fun I ever had in my life. No lie,” Valentine said on IG. “It was devastating. It was very, very upsetting.”

“I’m not upset at the production. Their hands were tied,” Valentine continued. “They had to make a sacrifice. I understand why it is upsetting. I think they made the wrong decision. I think a slap on the wrist would have been much better because they’re still getting backlash.”

When someone commented about his laissez faire attitude toward the incident, Valentine replied, “I care pretty deeply, honestly. Like I said, it was very upsetting. It was shocking news. I slept like a baby that night. I mean, I had beautiful dreams about being on the show. And then I woke up and they hit me with it. And it’s funny because they called me into the diary room, which they hadn’t done for a while and I said, ‘oh, it’s so weird.’ It’s like getting called to the principal’s office. I feel like I’m in trouble and little did I know I was in the most trouble possible.”

He went on to blame his conduct on sleep deprivation and hunger. “It’s pretty clear that I meant no malice. It’s pretty clear that I had no ill intent. It was directed at Cory and it was after about eight hours or it was about a week of malnutrition. A week of sleep deprivation. I was getting probably two and a half hours of sleep on that cheese block. And you don’t really take into account the psychological distress of being under studio lighting 24/7 and not knowing who your friends are, who your enemies are.”

After fan pushback, CBS made the decision to yank Valentine from the show. “Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur, CBS said in a statement. “He has been removed from the house.”