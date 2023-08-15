Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal Sci-Fi Pic ‘Foe’ Gets Fall Release From Amazon

As distributors and exhibition worries about major release date changes due to the ongoing strikes, good news continues to pop up with the dating of awards season adult titles, the latest being the Amazon movie Foe from Lion filmmaker Garth Davis on Oct. 6.

You’ll remember that Sony vacated that weekend recently by moving their Marvel title, Kraven the Hunter, off of it to Aug. 30, 2024.

Based on the Ian Reid novel, with a screenplay by Reid and Davis, Oscar nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in what is a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. The pic dotes on the persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) in the not-too-distant future.

Pic is produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Davis, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. EPs are Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, Samantha Lang and Reid.

Deadline first told you about Foe, which was a hot title at the Cannes Market 2021 with Amazon Studios snapping up global on the pic for $30M from sellers FilmNation, CAA and UTA.

Currently on Oct. 6, Apple Original Films and Paramount’s Killers of the Flower Moon is getting a limited release along with Sony Pictures Classics’ Pedro Almodovar short Strange Way of Life.

Davis’ 2016 movie, Lion, world premiered at TIFF and went on to rack up six Oscar noms including Best Picture, and grossed $51.7M at the domestic box office and $140.8M WW.

Foe reps another move by Amazon in re-committing to theatrical releases. They dated the Emerald Fennell directed title, Saltburn, for a limited launch on Nov. 24.