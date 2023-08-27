Florence Welch Reveals “Life-Saving” Surgery As Reason Behind Recent Tour Cancellations

Florence Welch told fans today that she recently had life-saving surgery. The medical issue was revealed six days after canceling a series of gigs.

The Florence and The Machine frontwoman, age 36, posted to Instagram on Sunday to explain why the shows were missed.

She admitted that she is “not yet strong enough” to perform, but did not explain specifics on her problems. She wrote that she would be back performing in Portugal on September 1.

Welch said six days ago that the group, “on medical advice,” would no longer be performing at the Zurich Open Air Festival and Rock en Seine.

In her latest post, Welch wrote, “I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life. And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much, but you can do that for me).

“Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dave Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.’

In November 2022, Florence + The Machine postponed UK tour dates because of Welch’s broken foot.

Welch broke the bad news then on her social media.

“I’m sorry to say that after an X-ray I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

“Please hang on to your tickets,” Welch adde. “We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible. I’m heartbroken as the ‘Dance Fever’ tour has been my favorite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”