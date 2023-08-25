Flash Mob Task Force Arrests 11 More Suspects In Southern California Retail Robberies

A task force formed to halt a wave of “flash mob” robberies at high-end stores has arrested 11 more alleged participants in the thefts.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced arrests related to robberies at the Glendale Americana at Brand mall of a Yves Saint Laurent store, a Warehouse Shoe Store in Highland Park, a Nordstrom in Canoga Park, and a Versace in Beverly Grove.

The thefts repreented well more than $500,000 in merchandise.

No information on the suspects has been released Thursday. Previously, the first arrest of a suspect in the Glendale robbery was nabbed, and police identified another suspect that they were searching for.

The flash mob robberies involve waves of criminals coming into high-end stores and simply grabbing whatever merchandise they can in a short period. They then flee the scene in multiple vehicles. Authorities believe at least some of the thefts may be tied to the same group.

The LAPD is working with the Glendale Police Department and the Beverly Hills Police Department, among other law enforcement agencies.

The task force is investigating nine robberies, some of which appear to be linked, the LAPD said Thursday.