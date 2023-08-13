Flash Mob Hits Another High-End Store In L.A. County, Steal Estimated $100K In Merchandise

The second major flash mob attack on a high-end retail store in the last two weeks happened Saturday at the Westfield Topanga Mall Nordstrom in Canoga Park, Calif.

A gang estimated at up to 50 looters ransacked the Nordstrom store. Wearing hoodies and face masks, the group even attacked security guards that attempted to intervene, reportedly using bear spray. Authorities estimate the group made off with merchandise valued between $60,000 up to $100,000.

The brazen daylight theft was the second such flash mob robbery in L.A. County in the last two weeks. Earlier, a mob invaded the Yves Saint Laurent stores at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif. In that incident, an estimated $300,000 in merchandise was taken, and thieves escaped in 20 cars from the typically quiet mall.

In the Westfield Topanga attack, the flash mob descended on the store at about 4 PM on Saturday. They smashed display cases, scooped up armfuls of items, and overturned mannequins in their frenzy.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass responded to the incident in a statement issued Saturday evening: “What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable,” she wrote.

“Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future,” she added.

The same Nordstrom store at Westfield Topanga, was looted in November 2021. In that case, robbers attacked a security guard with bear spray and stole designer purses.

Flash mobs have become increasingly active in Los Angeles County. Recent thefts by multiple robbery rings included attacks on a jewelry store in La Verne and a fine wines shop in Venice.