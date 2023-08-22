How To Watch This Year’s First GOP Presidential Primary Debate Online & On TV

The first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential election primary cycle is Wednesday, August 23 beginning at 9 p.m. ET, airing live from Milwaukee, WI, exclusively on Fox News Channel and streaming on Fox Nation and Rumble.

Fox News’ Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the two-hour debate at Fiserv Forum, the site of the 2024 Republican National Convention next July.

Wednesday is the first of two scheduled GOP primary debates so far, with the second set for September 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley, CA. That debate will air live on Fox Business.

A total of eight GOP candidates have qualified for the podium at the opening debate Wednesday after meeting polling and fundraising thresholds, as well as agreeing to sign a pledge to support the party’s eventual nominee. The official list of participants: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Donald Trump, the former president who is running again and currently leading in early GOP polls, has said he will not attend the debate. He is currently battling criminal indictments for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that he lost to Biden.

The Democrats don’t plan any primary debates as President Joe Biden seeks reelection.

Here is how Fox News and other news networks are covering the debate (check back as more is added):

Fox News

The host network’s live coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET with a 30-minute edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, followed by Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer leading pre-debate coverage. After the debate, Hannity will air at 11 p.m. ET. At midnight ET, Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher will continue coverage. Fox Business Network will simulcast FNC’s coverage.

MSNBC

Rachel Maddow will lead a special Decision 2024: GOP Debate Analysis at 11 p.m. ET joined by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes and Alex Wagner. Jen Psaki leads special coverage beginning at midnight ET.

Spectrum News

Spectrum will go network-wide (and via the Spectrum TV app) with a half-hour of post-debate coverage hosted by Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis. Contributors include Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin anchor Jason Fechner, Spectrum Bay News 9 (Tampa, FL) anchor Holly Gregory and Spectrum News national reporter Taylor Popielarz.