First Flash Mob Arrest In Americana At Brand Mall Robbery, LAPD Forms Retail Robbery Task Force

The Glendale Police Department has its first arrest related to a flash mob robbery earlier this month at the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand mall.

During an operation conducted Thursday morning, Glendale Police detectives arrested 23-year-old Ivan Isaac Ramirez of Los Angeles. He is the first person directly connected to the flash mob burglary at the Americana at Brand mall. A pack of thieves made off with merchandise estimated to be worth $400,000.

Ramirez is currently in Glendale Police custody and was booked on several charges, including organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft and conspiracy.

Glendale is a city of just under 200,000 that’s northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The Americana at Brand mall is a central shopping and entertainment hub in the region.

A second suspect in the Glendale flash mob, 21-year-old Brianna Jimenez of Los Angeles, is currently sought. Detectives have a warrant for her arrest and they are actively looking for her.

The flash mob burglary unfolded at the Yves Saint Laurent store last Tuesday, Aug. 8. The incident was caught on camera by numerous bystanders. In the daytime burglary, at least 30 suspects flooded into the YSL store.

Since the original crime, Glendale Police detectives have been collaborating with Americana security and representatives from Yves Saint Laurent to piece together details of the crime. The investigation remains ongoing.

“I assure all members of the Glendale community and the broader Los Angeles region that these brazen smash-and-grab robberies and burglaries will not be tolerated. This marks the first arrest related to this crime and there are more arrests to come,” said a statement from Glendale Chief Manny Cid.

Crime tips, video, and support from the Glendale community and business partners has been pivotal in moving this investigation forward, police claimed.

Caruso, owner of the Americana at Brand, announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that assists in the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects responsible for the YSL crime.

A Caruso spokesperson issued a statement praising the police action.

“Our heartfelt thanks goes out to the Glendale Police Department for their swift and decisive actions leading to the first arrest for the theft at Saint Laurent. The relentless efforts of the GPD showcases their professionalism and dedication to upholding the safety and integrity of our community.

At Caruso, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the security of our guests, tenants, residents and employees and our top priority is to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment at each of our properties. While this incident was deeply concerning, it strengthens our resolve to ensure that The Americana at Brand continues to be a symbol of safety, excellence and community.”

As a response to the recent surge in “flash mob” style burglaries, LAPD has announced the formation of an Organized Retail Crime Task Force. The Glendale Police Department has joined the coalition of regional law enforcement partners. The task force arrives in the wake of a similar flash mob robbery at the Nordstrom in Canoga Park, Calif. and other gang robbery of retailers in Southern California.

The Organized Retail Crimes Task Force is a specialized team dedicated solely to combating the growing flash mob problem. The task force will consist of detectives with expertise in theft prevention, investigative techniques, and community engagement. Their mission is multi-fold: to eliminate the recent incidents of violent robberies at retail establishments, reduce incidents of organized retail theft, and foster a safer shopping environment for everyone.

The Glendale Police Department asks anyone with information to assist in this case contact us immediately by calling 818-548-4911. To remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org