SAG-AFTRA Says Fall Film Festival Buyers Will Have To Adhere To Union’s Terms To Make Deals

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, confirmed Tuesday that fall festival buyers will need to agree to the terms proposed for the guild’s new contract before acquiring projects being promoted under an interim agreement.

“The contract contains assumption provisions which require any party that acquires rights under that collective bargaining agreement to assume the obligation to pay the residuals that are required by the contract,” Crabtree-Ireland said today during an on-the-record chat with press on Zoom.

The meeting was part of an ongoing campaign on the guild’s part to demystify the interim agreements, and leadership’s thinking around them. The agreements have proven a lightning-rod topic since the actors strike broke out last month, as some have questioned how projects from a company like A24, or to be distributed by the likes of New Line, can wind up on the same list as an ultra-low-budget indie, also wondering aloud whether the issuance of these agreements might prolong the strike.

Some of the biggest question marks with regard to the interim agreements have concerned projects like New Line’s negative pickup The Watchers and MRC’s action thriller G20, to be distributed by Amazon. Crabtree-Ireland explained why AMPTP distribution of projects under interim agreements has been less of a concern or focus than shutting down AMPTP-produced or financed projects— the reason being that exhibition may, in most cases, sort itself out.

“Obviously, one of the major considerations would be platforming content on the AMPTP-related streaming services during the course of the strike. We don’t think that’s going to happen, and in fact, I’m sure you’ve all heard the rumors of comments being made by certain major streamers that they won’t acquire content that’s subject to the interim agreement,” he said. “That makes sense to me because the interim agreement… includes a streaming revenue share requirement, and that requirement is applicable to any kind of license or platforming of an interim agreement project on one of the AMPTP streaming services.”

Deadline understands that when The Watchers secured its agreement, the papering of the film’s New Line deal had not been finished. G20, meanwhile, is on hold from production until the resolution of the strikes, given the conviction of the pic’s producer and star Viola Davis that to move forward right now would not be “appropriate.”

The actors guild’s streaming revenue share proposal, of course, has been one of those to which the AMPTP has been most resistant. “They’ve [refused] to even discuss…our streaming revenue share proposal — in my opinion, because they don’t want to share revenue from streaming…So the likelihood that an AMPTP company is going to attempt to platform content that they’re then going to have to pay streaming revenue share on during the course of the strike, in my view, is minimal or probably non-existent,” said Crabtree-Ireland. “In terms of other platforms, the volume of television that’s being covered under the interim agreement is small. I do not believe that television content, even if it is picked up for distribution by some AMPTP-related entity, is going to be a substantial flow of content to these companies.”

Crabtree-Ireland added that theatrical exhibition isn’t an area where the AMPTP has “a significant footprint,” even if certain of their companies “own individual theaters here and there, to showcase their particular projects.” Distribution may wind up being both a lost opportunity for studios and streamers, and a found one for indies, he argued, because it’s the guild’s “expectation” that indies will wind up hitting major theater chains down the line, amidst a potential dwindling of studio product.

“I’ve personally spoken with leadership of the National Association of Theatre Owners, and they are very encouraging about the access that independent projects that have interim agreements will have to theatrical exhibition in their theater chains. And we think that that is also a real positive element of the interim agreements. Because obviously, none of us want to see theater chains go out of business, or theater chains be impaired,” said Crabtree-Ireland. “It’s been a challenging period for theatrical exhibition during the course of the pandemic, and so to the extent that there are independent productions that have the ability to be promoted, or be completed and exhibited, during the strike, then that is something that will help keep that element of exhibition very vital.”

While looking to “undermine the production slates” of the studios and streamers, thereby hopefully securing a more swift end to the strike, as has been discussed in past communications, SAG-AFTRA has been seeking with interim agreements to keep members afloat in otherwise financially unstable times. As the guild’s TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee has previously stated, “The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve.”

Perhaps most critically, though, seeing indie producers agree to the guild’s proposed terms through the interim agreement is “absolute proof,” per Crabtree-Ireland, that the terms in question are “not only realistic, but actually desirable and usable by producers in this industry.”

SAG-AFTRA began assigning agreements to projects from “truly independent” producers, with no affiliation to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, near the start of the strike July 14, with 218 having been handed out as of the end of day Monday.

“Whenever an agreement is ultimately reached with the AMPTP,” said Crabtree-Ireland, “the terms of the interim agreement and that agreement will merge, so the ultimate agreement with the AMPTP will govern interim agreements, as well, on a going-forward basis, from the point at which that deal was reached.”