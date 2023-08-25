You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Canada Submits ‘Rojek’, A Documentary About The Origins Of The Islamic State, For 2024 Oscar Race

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline Strike Talk Podcast Week 17: Billy Ray Explores Path To End Stalemate On Global Level
Read the full story

The Film Academy Tidies Up Its Finances With Some Replacement Bonds

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences
AMPAS

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is once again tidying up its finances with a bond offering.

This time around, the Academy has posted notice on the Electronic Municipal Market Access website of 18 separate issues with total face value of about $127 million, one issue maturing each year from 2024 to 2041. The issues are called “revenue refunding bonds,” a device typically used to replace existing debt rather than create added indebtedness.

Disclosure documents for the offering weren’t posted as of Friday morning, and precisely which existing bonds might be replaced wasn’t clear. An Academy spokesperson had no immediate comment. But a person familiar with the offering said it was successfully made on Thursday with an overall yield of 3.77%, saving the Academy about $1 million a year when compared to the bonds being replaced.

Related Stories

In 2020, the Academy used a similar offering to replace older bonds that were maturing, and would soon have required a large principle payment. Because interest rates were low at the time, the 2020 bonds sold at a high premium to their face value, resulting in a yield of 1.38% — in effect providing cheap money for the replacement of old bonds.

The new bonds, according to EMMA, were sold at various prices, resulting in yields between 2.96% and 4.14%. The Academy’s cost of money for the bonds was thus higher than that of the 2020 offering.

According to its most recent financial report, the Academy as of June 30, 2022, had about $465 million in outstanding debt, most of it tied to construction and support of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad