‘Fear The Walking Dead’ & ‘A Discovery Of Witches’ To Air On Max As AMC Networks Sets Streaming “Pop-Up” With Warner Bros. Discovery Platform

A slew of series from AMC Networks including Fear The Walking Dead, A Discovery of Witches and Killing Eve will stream on Max as part of an unusual digital arrangement.

AMC Networks and Warner Bros. Discovery have struck a deal for a “programming pop-up” that will see more than 200 episodes of seven titles will launch on Max, formerly known as HBO Max.

The shows will be available from September 1 through October 31.

Titles available are seasons one through seven of Fear the Walking Dead, three seasons of A Discovery of Witches, four seasons of Killing Eve, season one of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, two seasons of Gangs of London, season one of Dark Winds, and five seasons of Ride with Norman Reedus.

The shows will be available on both the ad-free and ad-lite Max services for no extra cost. They will be part of the AMC+ Picks on Max rail on the service and will not include advertising.

It’s seen as an experiment for AMC Networks, which is keen to drive more eyeballs to it shows in the hope that viewers will subsequently sign up to AMC+.

It comes after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that he believes bundling in streaming will become important in the future.

Speaking ahead of the launch of Max, Zaslav said that he believes the industry needs to reach the point of repackaging and marketing of products together.

“It seems very clear that if we were to package this great product that we have with others, we would wake up tomorrow, and in each market, if we are the number one, or two, or three product, if we were marketing with the number two or three for a specific price it would be great for consumers. It would probably reduce churn. We would [all] be marketing one product. And it would provide a meaningful consumer experience,” he said at a MoffettNathanson event in May.

“If we don’t do it to ourselves, I think it will be done to us. It will be Amazon who does it, or Apple who does it, or Roku who does it. They’ve already started,” he added.

“AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers,” said Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months.”

“Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household,” added Meredith Gertler, EVP, Global Content Strategy, Planning & Analysis. “The AMC+ collection pop up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering.”