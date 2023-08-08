‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Alexa Davalos Not Returning For Season 5 Of CBS Drama

EXCLUSIVE: With two Hollywood strikes, it’s unclear when CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted will return for a fifth season, but when it does, it will be without one of its series regulars, Alexa Davalos.

The news likely will come as a surprise to fans became there was no hint in the Season 4 finale that Davalos’ character, Special Agent Kristin Gaines, might be departing the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.

The exit may have come as a surprise to many on the show, too, including possibly Davalos. I hear she was informed by a producer on set that she won’t be coming back after filming her last scene from Season 4 several months ago. According to multiple sources, the conversation — and Davalos’ departure — were amicable.

Davalos on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ (CBS) Mark Schafer/CBS

Davalos, who joined the procedural drama at the start of Season 3, played Kristin Gaines, an FBI Special Agent and former Office of Naval Intelligence officer who was a member of FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. When she came on board, the team was led by Jess LaCroix, played by Julian McMahon, who exited during Season 3 and was succeeded by Dylan McDermott as the squad’s new leader, Remy Scott.

RELATED: ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Boss Breaks Down Julian McMahon’s Exit From The Show

In the Season 4 finale, Gaines was part of the all-hands-on-deck team that helped Remy (McDermott) capture his brother’s real killer, Benji, who was trying to escape to Canada by train.

It is unclear how Gaines’ exit will be explained in the upcoming fifth season, which has not been written because of the WGA strike, or whether Davalos would be invited back to wrap up her character’s arc.

Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines (CBS) Mark Schafer/CBS

Gaines originally joined the team as a replacement for Kenny Crosby, who was written off in the Season 3 premiere due to the departure of original series regular cast member Kellan Lutz.

Like other Wolf Entertainment procedurals, FBI: Most Wanted has gone through cast changeovers, which typically are driven by creative or financial reasons — or a combination of both.

Before joining FBI: Most Wanted, Davalos starred as Juliana Crain on The Man in the High Castle for the series’ four-season run on Prime Video.