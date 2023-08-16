‘Fast X’ Streaming Premiere Date Set At Peacock

Universal Pictures announced this morning that Fast X, the tenth main installment in its long-running action saga Fast & Furious, will head to Peacock September 15th following a theatrical run that kicked off in May.

Coming to the platform the same day are three other installments: Fast and Furious 6, Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. And then, there’s Furious 7, which will be available for streaming there starting October 1st.

Fast X again reunites us with globe-trotting street racer Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew, who, ever since their saga started on the streets of L.A.’s underground racing scene, have overcome impossible odds to outsmart, out-nerve and outdrive every foe. Yet when the team took down a nefarious kingpin back in Brazil, they had no idea his son Dante (Jason Momoa) was watching from the shadows. More lethal than any other enemy they’ve faced, Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who’s fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves. From London and Brazil to Antarctica and Rome, new alliances are forged and old enemies resurface. But everything changes after Dom discovers his eight-year-old son is Dante’s ultimate target.

Also starring in the latest chapter are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron, among others.

Louis Leterrier directed from a script written by Dan Mazeau & Justin Lin. Mazeau & Lin and Zach Dean penned the story, which was itself based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Producers included Neal H. Moritz, Diesel, Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. EPs are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback.

One of the highest-grossing films of the year to date, Fast X has grossed over $704M worldwide. The next film in the saga, also to be directed by Leterrier, is currently scheduled to hit theaters on April 4, 2025.