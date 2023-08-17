‘Fargo’ Fifth Season Sets Late Fall Launch; Plot Details & First Images Unveiled

FX’s fifth season of multi-award winning series, Fargo, is returning on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The network today also unveiled first look images from the new season and revealed more details on the plot of the Noah Hawley-created TV series spawned from the Oscar winning 1996 Coen Brothers movie.

It had been teased that the latest edition would be set in 2019 in Minnesota and North Dakota. While season four clocked 11 episodes, Fargo season 5 counts ten episodes.

Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon & Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman. Michelle Faye/FX

After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff “Roy Tillman” (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law.

At his side is his loyal but feckless son, “Gator” (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he’s hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists “Ole Munch” (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband “Wayne” (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, “Lorraine Lyon” (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy “Indira Olmstead” (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy “Witt Farr” (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, “Danish Graves” (Dave Foley) to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

Fargo is produced by Peabody and Emmy Award-winning EP Hawley (showrunner/writer/director), and his production company 26 Keys, EP Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Old Man), and his production company The Littlefield Company, as well as EPs Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Joel and Ethan Coen. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio. The series is internationally distributed by Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution.

Fargo has won six Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Miniseries in 2014.

Richa Moorjani as Indira Olmstead. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

Dave Foley as Danish Graves. CR: Michelle Faye/FX

David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon. CR: Michelle Faye/FX