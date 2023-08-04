Cineverse Takes North American Rights To Body-Swap Thriller ‘Devils’ Following Fantasia Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Cineverse has acquired all North American rights to body-swap psychological thriller Devils, which is receiving its international premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal.

Directed by Kim Jae-hoon, the film is nominated for Fantasia’s New Flesh Competition for Best First Feature. Seoul-based sales agent Finecut is handling international sales on the film, which opened in Korea last month and has also sold strongly across Asia.

Cineverse plans to release Devils this fall on its horror streaming service Screambox, powered by Bloody Disgusting.

Also scripted by Kim, the film follows a determined homicide detective assigned to take down a ring of serial killers, who has a personal motivation as one of the victims is his own brother-in-law. When he finally collides with a murderer, an unexpected turn of events leaves him waking up in hospital trapped in the body of the very killer he sought to apprehend.

The film stars Oh Dae-hwan and Jang Dong-yoon with Cho Il-hyung and Kim Sang-yoon as Executive Producers and Gu Sung-mok as Producer.

Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cineverse, said: “Screambox fans are going to go nuts for Kim Jae-hoon’s psychological thriller. The film’s suspense and psychological intensity are reminiscent of the classic thriller Face/Off infused with a horror twist and gory brutality.”

The deal was negotiated by Cineverse Director of Acquisitions Brandon Hill and Finecut CEO Youngjoo Suh.