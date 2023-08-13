‘Family Feud’ Contestant Who Joked About His Marriage Sentenced For Wife’s Murder

Survey says: life without parole possibility.

Timothy “Tim” W. Bliefnick, a former “Family Feud” contestant who joked about regretting marriage on the game show, received three life sentences Friday in an Illinois courtroom for the murder of his wife, Rebecca.

News station KHQA reports two of Bliefnick’s life sentences stem from two counts of first-degree murder, while the third life sentence is for his conviction of home invasion.

He was sentenced with “natural life” in prison. That means there will be no opportunity for parole, credit for time served, or possibility of release.

Judge Robert Adrian admonished Bliefnick while passing sentence.

“You researched this murder. You planned this murder. You practiced this murder. You broke into her house and you shot her 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 times. I don’t know how long it took you to do that. Some of those shots were fired while she was lying on the ground, and you did all of that while your children were upstairs at your house, lying snug in their beds.”

Bliefnick made no statement at the sentencing.

Bliefnick was found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion two months ago in the Feb. 23 killing of his estranged wife.

Per the Associated Press, a family member found Rebecca Bliefnick shot to death inside her home after she didn’t show up to pick up her children from school. At the time of her death, the Bliefnicks were going through a divorce.

Bliefnick’s sentence made his “Family Feud” remarks all the more chilling. Three years ago, he competed on the show with family members (not including his wife) when he was asked by host Steve Harvey, “What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?”

“Honey, I love you,” Bliefnick prefaced. “But… Said ‘I do.'” When the audience loudly reacted to his words, Bliefnick remarked, “Not my mistake! I love my wife.” He jokingly added, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?”