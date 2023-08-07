‘Fake Profile’ Star Carolina Miranda Signs With Artist International Group

EXCLUSIVE: Carolina Miranda, the Mexican actress currently starring in the hit Netflix series Fake Profile, has signed with Artist International Group and partner Kimberly Hines for management.

Debuting on May 31st as the streamer’s number one global non-English series, and remaining on that list for six weeks, Fake Profile centers on Miranda’s character Camila, following her from Las Vegas to Cartagena as she realizes her Tinder match isn’t at all who he says he is.

Prior to that Colombian project from creator Pablo Illanes, the actress was best known for starring in the Netflix series Who Killed Sara?, a thriller that wrapped up its third and final season last year, after establishing itself as one of the most popular non-English language titles in the history of the platform.

Other notable credits for Miranda include Telemundo’s Señora Acero (Woman of Steel), one of the most-watched Spanish-speaking series in the United States; Mexico’s current number one show, Tierra de Esperanza (Televisa); Paramount Channel’s Dani Who?; and feature films including Infelices Para Siempre, to name a few.

Founded by CEO David Unger in 2017, AIG is known for repping such actors as Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355) and Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers), as well as writer-directors including Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (American History X) and Michael Haussman (Edge of the World).

Miranda will continue to be represented by Paradigm in the U.S. and Prensa Danna in Mexico.