‘Extraction 2’ Enters Netflix Most Popular Films List At No. 10; ‘Depp V. Heard’ Takes Top Weekly Spot For TV

Chris Hemsworth is taking over another spot on Netflix’s most popular films list.

After 66 days, Extraction 2 has cracked the list at No. 10, knocking Spenser Confidential off and falling in line right under its predecessor, Extraction. This makes it the first film franchise to chart two films on the most popular list simultaneously, and it’s the third AGBO film on the list overall.

So far, Extraction 2 has racked up 129.3M views, and it still has about 25 days of viewing left in its premiere measurement window. The first installment sits at 135.7M views for its entire 91-day window, which means there’s a strong possibility that the sequel could end up outranking the original when all is said and done.

Similarly to The Mother last week, Extraction 2 hasn’t been on the weekly Top 10 in a few weeks, but these lengthier premiere windows make it possible for programs to keep inching toward the most popular list even after they’ve fallen out of the weekly buzz.

On this week’s Top 10, Heart of Stone had another successful week. The film starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt drew 35.2M views from August 14 to 20, once again taking the top spot among English films.

Animated film The Monkey King starring Jimmy O. Yang and Bowen Yang debuted in second place with 8.1M views. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie kept its stronghold on the list for the fourth week in a row, coming in this time at No. 6 with 3.5M views.

Viewers seem to be gravitating toward the Untold documentaries, seeing as two of them were on this week’s Top 10. Hall of Shame came in at No. 9 with 3M views while Johnny Football claimed tenth place with 2.8M views.

As for TV, audiences flocked to Depp V Heard after it debuted on Netflix last week. The three-part miniseries about the trial took the top spot on the streamer’s English-language TV list for the week with 16.2M views.

In its second week on the Netflix Top 10, Painkiller was demoted to No. 2, though it still managed a strong 10.2M views.

The rest of the TV list was also dominated by returners, including The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Dollhouse Season 8, The Witcher, The Upshaws Part 4, and Heartstopper Season 2.

New to the list were At Home with the Furys, which came in at No. 4 with 3.3M views, and the animated series Mech Cadets at No. 9 with 1.8M views.