Channel 4 Renews ‘Everyone Else Burns’ & Greenlights Rosie Jones Comedy Series ‘Disability Benefits’ Produced By Sharon Horgan – Edinburgh TV Festival

Channel 4 has renewed Simon Bird-starring apocalypse comedy Everyone Else Burns and greenlit a Rosie Jones sitcom titled Disability Benefits produced by Sharon Horgan.

Produced by Broad City maker Jax Media and Universal International Studios, Everyone Else Burns follows a family led by patriarch David (The Inbetweeners’ Bird) who are part of a religious sect known as The Order. It has been warmly praised for a light-touch, sensitive approach to the topics and Deadline revealed the first run was picked up by The CW in the U.S., although the network hasn’t yet picked up Season 2.

In Season 2, David’s daughter Rachel (Amy James-Kelly) searches for a new direction, there is a rebellion that could radically alter the entire congregation and the return of a figure from the past who could shape the family’s future.

Show also stars Kate O’Flynn, Lolly Adefope, Kadiff Kirwan and Morgana Robinson, the latter of whom had floated a second season on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch several months ago.

“Everyone Else Burns is a divine comedy full of heart and wit that proves even in chaos, we can all find comedic salvation,” said Beatrice Springborn, President of Universal International Studios “With our partners at Jax Media and Channel 4, we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love again with the world Dillon and Oliver have so brilliantly created.”

‘Disability Benefits’

Meanwhile, Disability Benefits is written by comedian Jones, who has cerebral palsy, and Peter Fellows, produced by Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman and 2LE Media.

Logline reads: “Having had her state benefits cut to shreds after being made redundant, a young woman with very little left to lose begins to build an illegal drugs empire. But Emily, played by Jones, sn’t your average street-dealing dope peddler – she’s sharp, funny, biting, highly educated – and on top of all that, she has cerebral palsy.”

Jones, who hosts a number of shows for Channel 4 and UKTV, said it has “always been my dream to have my own sitcom.”

‘Murder Retrial’

Channel 4 is also making a documentary series in which it will recreate a real murder trial using the original transcripts.

In Murder Retrial [working title], two randomly selected juries, neither of whom are aware of the other, will be filmed over 10 days in a former courthouse in Essex, as the series peeks at the inner workings of justice. Screendog is producing.

“We wanted to be inside the jury room of a real and complex murder case – and to explore how a jury works and if jury verdicts really are as reliable as we are led to believe,” said Screendog Creative Director Ed Kellie.

Channel 4 unveiled the news at the Edinburgh TV Festival Thursday afternoon.