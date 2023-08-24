“You Can’t Rely On Global Streamers To Make Local Dramas”: Europe’s Pubcaster Chiefs Fight Back — Edinburgh TV Festival

“We are the ones to rely on for drama.”

That was the sentiment from Hannah Stjärne, CEO of Swedish public broadcaster SVT when addressing the impact of global SVOD services making original drama in Europe. She was speaking on behalf of Europe’s public service media organizations during a panel session here at the Edinburgh TV Festival today.

Stjärne said recent developments in Europe showed audiences cannot rely on global streamers to consistently provide drama originals as they are vulnerable to broad strategic shifts away, whereas local public service media organizations can provide assurance in their content strategies.

Last year, HBO Max pulled back from production in much of Europe, including in the Nordics, as Warner Bros Discovery moved away from its international streaming originals strategy. Many shows were pulled from the service overnight in cost-cutting measures.

More recently, Sweden-based streamer Viaplay has scaled back significantly on its ambitious originals plan. The streamer has cut 25% of its staff, dropped numerous originals and is mulling a sale in a bid to recoup costs in the face of a tough economic climate.

“We’ve had some locally produced drama in Sweden and the Nordics from the streamers — a few every year,” said Stjärne. “You’ve got to know that when they produce, it is dependent on their business decisions and their global business strategies. We’ve seen examples of streamers investing in local dramas and then changing strategy and pulling them off their services overnight.

“When you look into the future of drama, people living in different countries, you can’t rely on the streamers as you are dependent on their international business plans. Public service media is totally essential. We arer the ones to rely on for drama.”

Stjarne was appearing on a panel alongside Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė of Lithuania pubcaster LRT, RTE’s Kevin Bakhurst from Ireland and EBU Deputy Director General Jean Philip de Tender, who addressed the relationship between PSM and global streamers.

“It’s not about friend or foe,” he said. “Let’s be realistic. Streamers are there and are quite dominant in Europe. But the thing is, this is not [providing] majority-European content. This is content produced mainly out of the U.S. and the role of public service media is to be complementary to that.

“We are also publicly-funded so we need to service — and service is at the heart of what we do. We had a role to play in Covid, we have a role to play in terms of the [Ukraine] war. None of the streamers take up this role. There’s been a shift in public service media that goes beyond producing and providing content and contributing to society by using media power to have an impact.”