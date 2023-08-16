‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ And ‘The Old Oak’ Among First Wave Of 2024 European Film Award Hopefuls 

Cannes Competition titles Anatomy Of A Fall, The Old Oak, and La Chimera are among the first set of titles recommended for nominations at this year’s European Film Awards.

Overall, 19 titles have been selected for the first stage of nominations by the European Film Academy Board. The selection includes films from seventeen countries. In the coming weeks, the 4,600 members of the European Film Academy will watch and vote for the selected films. The winners will be announced at the European Film Awards ceremony in Berlin on December 9.

Films eligible for the European Film Awards must be deemed European features, and have had their first official screening between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. Eligible films must also have a European director. The rules state that if the director is not European, “provided they have a European refugee or similar status or have lived in Europe and worked in the European film industry for at least five consecutive years,” exceptions can be made by the Board.

Check out the full list of titles below:

20,000 SPECIES OF BEES / 20.000 ESPECIES DE ABEJAS

Spain, Argentina (125 min)

Directed by: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Written by: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

AFIRE / ROTER HIMMEL

Germany (102 min)

Directed by: Christian Petzold

Written by: Christian Petzold

ANATOMY OF A FALL / ANATOMIE D’UNE CHUTE

France (150 min)

Directed by: Justine Triet

Written by: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

BEHIND THE HAYSTACKS

Greece, Germany (117 min)

Directed by: Asimina Proedrou

Written by: Asimina Proedrou

BLACKBIRD BLACKBIRD BLACKBERRY

Switzerland, Georgia (111 min)

Directed by: Elene Naveriani

Written by: Elene Naveriani, Nikoloz Mdivani, Tamta Mekashvili

CLOSE YOUR EYES / CERRAR LOS OJOS

Spain, Argentina (169 min)

Directed by: Víctor Erice

Written by: Víctor Erice, Michel Gaztambide

FALLEN LEAVES / KUOLLEET LEHDET

Finland, Germany (81 min)

Directed by: Aki Kaurismäki

Written by: Aki Kaurismäki

FEMME

UK (99 min)

Directed by: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping

Written by: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping

FIREBRAND

UK (120 min)

Directed by: Karim Aïnouz

Written by: Henrietta Ashworth, Jessica Ashworth, Rosanne Flynn

HOW TO HAVE SEX

UK, Greece (98 min)

Directed by: Molly Manning Walker

Written by: Molly Manning Walker

KIDNAPPED / RAPITO

Italy, France, Germany (135 min)

Directed by: Marco Bellocchio

Written by: Marco Bellocchio, Susanna Nicchiarelli

LA CHIMERA

Italy, France, Switzerland (130 min)

Directed by: Alice Rohrwacher

Written by: Alice Rohrwacher

SAFE PLACE / SIGURNO MJESTO

Croatia, Slovenia (102 min)

Directed by: Juraj Lerotic

Written by: Juraj Lerotic

SLOW / TU MAN NIEKO NEPRIMENI

Lithuania, Spain (107 min)

Directed by: Marija Kavtaradze

Written by: Marija Kavtaradze

THE ANIMAL KINGDOM / LE REGNE ANIMAL

France, France (130 min)

Directed by: Thomas Cailley

Written by: Thomas Cailley, Pauline Munier

THE GOLDMAN CASE / LE PROCÔS GOLDMAN

France (115 min)

Directed by: Cedric Kahn

Written by: Cedric Kahn, Nathalie Hertzberg

THE HAPPIEST MAN IN THE WORLD / NAJSREKNIOT COVEK NA SVETOT

North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark (95 min)

Directed by: Teona Strugar Mitevska

Written by: Elma Tataragic, Teona Strugar Mitevska

THE OLD OAK

UK, France, Belgium (112 min)

Directed by: Ken Loach

Written by: Paul Laverty

THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE / DAS LEHRERZIMMER

Germany (94 min)

Directed by: Ilker Çatak

Written by: Johannes Duncker