Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Prime Video Snatches K-Drama ‘The Kidnapping Day’ Starring Yoon Kye-sang, Park Sung-hoon

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA & AMPTP Meeting Ends With "Mixed Results"
Read the full story

‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ And ‘The Old Oak’ Among First Wave Of 2024 European Film Award Hopefuls 

European Film Award
European Film Awards.

Cannes Competition titles Anatomy Of A Fall, The Old Oak, and La Chimera are among the first set of titles recommended for nominations at this year’s European Film Awards.

Overall, 19 titles have been selected for the first stage of nominations by the European Film Academy Board. The selection includes films from seventeen countries. In the coming weeks, the 4,600 members of the European Film Academy will watch and vote for the selected films. The winners will be announced at the European Film Awards ceremony in Berlin on December 9.

Related Stories

Films eligible for the European Film Awards must be deemed European features, and have had their first official screening between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. Eligible films must also have a European director. The rules state that if the director is not European, “provided they have a European refugee or similar status or have lived in Europe and worked in the European film industry for at least five consecutive years,” exceptions can be made by the Board.

Check out the full list of titles below:

20,000 SPECIES OF BEES / 20.000 ESPECIES DE ABEJAS
Spain, Argentina (125 min)
Directed by: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Written by: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

AFIRE / ROTER HIMMEL
Germany (102 min)
Directed by: Christian Petzold
Written by: Christian Petzold

ANATOMY OF A FALL / ANATOMIE D’UNE CHUTE
France (150 min)
Directed by: Justine Triet
Written by: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

BEHIND THE HAYSTACKS
Greece, Germany (117 min)
Directed by: Asimina Proedrou
Written by: Asimina Proedrou

BLACKBIRD BLACKBIRD BLACKBERRY
Switzerland, Georgia (111 min)
Directed by: Elene Naveriani
Written by: Elene Naveriani, Nikoloz Mdivani, Tamta Mekashvili

CLOSE YOUR EYES / CERRAR LOS OJOS
Spain, Argentina (169 min)
Directed by: Víctor Erice
Written by: Víctor Erice, Michel Gaztambide

FALLEN LEAVES / KUOLLEET LEHDET
Finland, Germany (81 min)
Directed by: Aki Kaurismäki
Written by: Aki Kaurismäki

FEMME
UK (99 min)
Directed by: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
Written by: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping

FIREBRAND
UK (120 min)
Directed by: Karim Aïnouz
Written by: Henrietta Ashworth, Jessica Ashworth, Rosanne Flynn

HOW TO HAVE SEX
UK, Greece (98 min)
Directed by: Molly Manning Walker
Written by: Molly Manning Walker

KIDNAPPED / RAPITO
Italy, France, Germany (135 min)
Directed by: Marco Bellocchio
Written by: Marco Bellocchio, Susanna Nicchiarelli

LA CHIMERA
Italy, France, Switzerland (130 min)
Directed by: Alice Rohrwacher
Written by: Alice Rohrwacher

SAFE PLACE / SIGURNO MJESTO
Croatia, Slovenia (102 min)
Directed by: Juraj Lerotic
Written by: Juraj Lerotic

SLOW / TU MAN NIEKO NEPRIMENI
Lithuania, Spain (107 min)
Directed by: Marija Kavtaradze
Written by: Marija Kavtaradze

THE ANIMAL KINGDOM / LE REGNE ANIMAL
France, France (130 min)
Directed by: Thomas Cailley
Written by: Thomas Cailley, Pauline Munier

THE GOLDMAN CASE / LE PROCÔS GOLDMAN
France (115 min)
Directed by: Cedric Kahn
Written by: Cedric Kahn, Nathalie Hertzberg

THE HAPPIEST MAN IN THE WORLD / NAJSREKNIOT COVEK NA SVETOT
North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark (95 min)
Directed by: Teona Strugar Mitevska
Written by: Elma Tataragic, Teona Strugar Mitevska

THE OLD OAK
UK, France, Belgium (112 min)
Directed by: Ken Loach
Written by: Paul Laverty

THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE / DAS LEHRERZIMMER
Germany (94 min)
Directed by: Ilker Çatak
Written by: Johannes Duncker

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad