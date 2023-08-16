‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ And ‘The Old Oak’ Among First Wave Of 2024 European Film Award Hopefuls 

Cannes Competition titles Anatomy Of A Fall, The Old Oak, and La Chimera are among the first set of titles recommended for nominations at this year’s European Film Awards.
Overall, 19 titles have been selected for the first stage of nominations by the European Film Academy Board. The selection includes films from seventeen countries. In the coming weeks, the 4,600 members of the European Film Academy will watch and vote for the selected films. The winners will be announced at the European Film Awards ceremony in Berlin on December 9.
Films eligible for the European Film Awards must be deemed European features, and have had their first official screening between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. Eligible films must also have a European director. The rules state that if the director is not European, “provided they have a European refugee or similar status or have lived in Europe and worked in the European film industry for at least five consecutive years,” exceptions can be made by the Board.
Check out the full list of titles below:
20,000 SPECIES OF BEES / 20.000 ESPECIES DE ABEJAS
Spain, Argentina (125 min)
Directed by: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Written by: Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
AFIRE / ROTER HIMMEL
Germany (102 min)
Directed by: Christian Petzold
Written by: Christian Petzold
ANATOMY OF A FALL / ANATOMIE D’UNE CHUTE
France (150 min)
Directed by: Justine Triet
Written by: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
BEHIND THE HAYSTACKS
Greece, Germany (117 min)
Directed by: Asimina Proedrou
Written by: Asimina Proedrou
BLACKBIRD BLACKBIRD BLACKBERRY
Switzerland, Georgia (111 min)
Directed by: Elene Naveriani
Written by: Elene Naveriani, Nikoloz Mdivani, Tamta Mekashvili
CLOSE YOUR EYES / CERRAR LOS OJOS
Spain, Argentina (169 min)
Directed by: Víctor Erice
Written by: Víctor Erice, Michel Gaztambide
FALLEN LEAVES / KUOLLEET LEHDET
Finland, Germany (81 min)
Directed by: Aki Kaurismäki
Written by: Aki Kaurismäki
FEMME
UK (99 min)
Directed by: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
Written by: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
FIREBRAND
UK (120 min)
Directed by: Karim Aïnouz
Written by: Henrietta Ashworth, Jessica Ashworth, Rosanne Flynn
HOW TO HAVE SEX
UK, Greece (98 min)
Directed by: Molly Manning Walker
Written by: Molly Manning Walker
KIDNAPPED / RAPITO
Italy, France, Germany (135 min)
Directed by: Marco Bellocchio
Written by: Marco Bellocchio, Susanna Nicchiarelli
LA CHIMERA
Italy, France, Switzerland (130 min)
Directed by: Alice Rohrwacher
Written by: Alice Rohrwacher
SAFE PLACE / SIGURNO MJESTO
Croatia, Slovenia (102 min)
Directed by: Juraj Lerotic
Written by: Juraj Lerotic
SLOW / TU MAN NIEKO NEPRIMENI
Lithuania, Spain (107 min)
Directed by: Marija Kavtaradze
Written by: Marija Kavtaradze
THE ANIMAL KINGDOM / LE REGNE ANIMAL
France, France (130 min)
Directed by: Thomas Cailley
Written by: Thomas Cailley, Pauline Munier
THE GOLDMAN CASE / LE PROCÔS GOLDMAN
France (115 min)
Directed by: Cedric Kahn
Written by: Cedric Kahn, Nathalie Hertzberg
THE HAPPIEST MAN IN THE WORLD / NAJSREKNIOT COVEK NA SVETOT
North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark (95 min)
Directed by: Teona Strugar Mitevska
Written by: Elma Tataragic, Teona Strugar Mitevska
THE OLD OAK
UK, France, Belgium (112 min)
Directed by: Ken Loach
Written by: Paul Laverty
THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE / DAS LEHRERZIMMER
Germany (94 min)
Directed by: Ilker Çatak
Written by: Johannes Duncker
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.