Eureka Productions President Eden Gaha Exits

EXCLUSIVE: There’s a change at the top of Eureka Productions, the company behind unscripted series such as Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife and Netflix’s The Mole.

Eureka

Eden Gaha, who joined the company in May 2022, is leaving the business to “return to his roots” in independent production.

It comes as the former Endemol Shine unscripted chief helped the Fremantle-backed company launch seven original series including recent Fox order The Floor.

Gaha said he wanted to return to being a creator and showrunner, a role he was in before he joined the Chris Culvenor- and Paul Franklin-founded firm. He previously served as showrunner on Frogger, Eureka’s series based on the classic video game, for Peacock.

In addition to The Mole, which launched on Netflix in October, Farmer Wants a Wife, which was renewed for a second season in May, and The Floor, which is based on a Dutch format from John De Mol, Eureka is behind ABC’s Holey Moley and also made The Real Love Boat for CBS, The Real Dirty Dancing for Fox and Finding Magic Mike for Max.

Gaha’s departure comes after the exit of VP Development and Programming Nick Contino, who also recently left.

Gaha previously exec produced series such as Fox’s MasterChef, MasterChef Jr. and The Biggest Loser and before that spent five seasons as showrunner and executive producer for Mark Burnett’s NBC series Celebrity Apprentice. He also founded his own company, Mother Media Group, that made All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks for Amazon.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together since I joined the Eureka team, including the launch of seven original series, many of which are returning. Mission accomplished,” he said. “This was not my first time working with Chris and Paul and I know it won’t be the last, but it’s so long for now as I return to my roots as an independent producer, creator and showrunner.”

Eureka’s Culvenor, who is co-CEO alongside Franklin, added, “We are hugely grateful to Eden for all he has done in his role as president. He is leaving Eureka’s U.S. business in better shape than ever, with multiple upcoming productions for major networks and platforms, and a phenomenal development slate, more on which we hope to announce soon. We wish him the very best of luck with his next venture.”

