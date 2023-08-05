‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud’s Mother Denies His Death Was A Suicide In Social Media Post

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, took to Facebook today with an emotional post, claiming the young star did not take his own life.

Cloud, who played Fezco on HBO’s Euphoria, died on July 31 at age 25.

The Oakland Fire Department received a 911 call at around 11:30 AM Monday for a medical emergency, OFD Public Information Officer Michael Hunt said in a statement provided to Deadline. When paramedics arrived, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause is unknown, according to the statement.

Cloud’s mother attempted to squelch speculation in her post.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

The post then covers how he spent his last day, reorganizing his room and general tidying, and mentions that he talked about helping family members with college. She claims all that indicates he was not suicidal.

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

She added, “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”