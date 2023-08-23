Sam Levinson Says ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Is A “Film Noir” & Teases Future Of Zendaya’s Rue

Sam Levinson is giving Euphoria fans a little tease on what to expect for the third season of the HBO drama series.

In an interview with Elle, the show’s creator and executive producer described Season 3 as a “film noir” and teased that Zendaya’s character of a recovering addict would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

Euphoria is a teen drama set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, who seek hope while balancing the strains of love, loss, and addiction. The series is based on an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

The third season of the series has been delayed and the forthcoming season will inevitably have some major changes. Angus Cloud, who played the role of Fez, died last month unexpectedly and it’s unclear how the show will handle the loss.

Barbie Ferreira also announced last year that she would step away from the show and wouldn’t return for the third season. Earlier this year, Ferreira opened up about the reasons she had for leaving the show citing she didn’t want to be known as the “fat friend.”

In a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, she explained that she didn’t think there was a place for her character, Kat, to go.

“I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show,” she in an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either. I would have played her for as long as I was asked to.”