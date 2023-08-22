TV Talk Podcast: Strike-Delayed Emmys Risk Getting Lost In Awards-Show Pileup & That’s A Damn Shame

With less than a week to go in final voting for the 75th Emmy Awards, the strike postponed ceremony risks getting lost in an award show pileup next year.

Moved to January 15, 2024 as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA labor actions brought Hollywood to a halt, the Emmys now fall right in the middle of Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, SAG and PGA nominations and the Oscar nominations, to name but a few. It’s an unprecedented and messy situation.

That’s our prime topic today on TV Talk, along with some shifting predictions in the Drama, Comedy, Limited or Anthology and TV Movie categories. Take a listen to Deadline TV Critic Dominic Patten and Deadline Chief Film Critic and Awards Columnist Pete Hammond:

Set for MLK Day and free of the threat of going head-to-head with the NFL’s Monday Night Football, the Fox-broadcast Emmys could also find themselves short of stars even if the studios and streamers make a deal with the guilds. Assuming that some sort of agreement in the strikes is reached by the fall (which is no sure thing or not, regardless of the corporate endgame), getting production restarted and everyone back to work on a breakneck schedule may end up seeing top tier talent unavailable in-person for the TV Academy event.

With ratings in steep and steady decline over the past few years, a delayed Emmys looks certain to suffer not matter who shows up next year. Which is a real shame, because this year’s contenders truly are some of the best shows of the Peak TV era.

Take a listen above to hear our take on the whole situation.

