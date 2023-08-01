Emma Corrin Needed A “Debrief” On Marvel After Joining MCU With ‘Deadpool 3′: “It’s An Absolute Mindf***’

Emma Corrin is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain in Deadpool 3 opposite Ryan Reynolds. However, The Crown star is open about not being up to speed with all the happenings in the Marvel world and needed a “debrief” after they got cast in the Shawn Levy film.

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person,” Corrin told Empire Magazine. “I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.'”

Corrin continued, “It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-fuck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

The star of A Murder at the End of the World says that after getting the scoop on the MCU they understand “why it means as much as it does to so many people.”

“It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings,” they added.

Corrin said they “feel really excited to play a villain” in the third installment of Deadpool as playing a character like that is something they had never done before and it was something they wanted to do.

Corrin was approached by director Levy after seeing them perform on stage.

“I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch,” Corrin recalled. “So I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.'”

Production of Deadpool 3 has been halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.