Elton John Recovering At Home After Being Hospitalized For Fall

Elton John is said to be doing well and recovering at home after being hospitalized for a fall at his villa in Nice, France.

The 76-year-old John was discharged Monday morning from Princess Grace hospital in Monaco, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to the BBC.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” his representative said in a statement to the BBC, adding, “Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health.”

John had been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two children after wrapping his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in 2018, has seen him perform to more than six million fans and is reported by Billboard magazine to be the first tour to reach ticket sales of $900 million.

John played his final North American concert in November at LA’s Dodger Stadium. Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium returned Sir Elton to the venue he famously played early in his career in 1975.

“We wanted to go out with a bang,” the superstar said. “And we wanted to end in Los Angeles because my career started in America at The Troubadour in 1970. And then we did the wonderful concert in ‘75 at Dodger Stadium. … I thought it would be a wonderful thing to close the circle to play Dodger Stadium as the last show in Los Angeles.”

John recently received a 2023 Emmy nomination for Best Variety Special (Live) for his Disney+ variety show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. The superstar could become the 19th person to ever achieve EGOT status if he wins the statuette. He won his first of five Grammy Awards in 1987 with “That’s What Friends Are For,” which was followed by his first Oscar for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” in 1994. In 2000, he won the Tony Award for his score for Aida.