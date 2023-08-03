Elon Musk’s X/Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Hide Blue Verification Badge

When Elon Musk took over , now known as X, he changed the meaning of the blue verification badge. No longer did one need to meet certain criteria to get a blue tick next to their username, one simply had to pay a monthly fee to get the symbol.

Subscribing to Twitter Blue, now X Blue, gave users the ability to edit tweets and compose longer tweets, as well as other features. However, the value of having the blue tick diminished and it exposed users to getting called out in the replies with a meme that read, “This MF paid for Twitter.”

Now, a new feature is allowing paying members to hide their blue checkmarks.

“As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The check mark will be hidden on your profile and posts,” reads a support article on X.

Despite the ability to hide the tick, the article also notes that “The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription.”

X also states that “Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you.”