Elon Musk Insists On Cage Match Against Mark Zuckerberg & Says He Will Livestream “Adventure”

Despite Mark Zuckerberg calling off the cage match against Elon Musk, the X Corp. owner is insisting on making the fight happen and will livestream the “adventure.”

Musk took to X, the microblogging social media platform formerly known as , to say he was going to show up at Zuckerberg’s home for the cage match they had agreed to do.

“For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house,” Musk shared promoting the “full self-driving” feature on his cars and tagging Zuckerberg’s X profile.

Musk continued, “Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

The Tesla owner followed up with a post saying he would share a thread about the founder “bout how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something.”

(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

Zuckerberg shared on Threads that it was time to “move on” from the cage match against Musk as he believed he “wasn’t serious.”

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” Zuckerberg added.

Musk would follow up by calling Zuckerberg a “chicken” for calling off the fight and shared a text message exchange where Musk proposed a “practice bout” at the Facebook owner’s house.