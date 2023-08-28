Management Firm Elevate Entertainment Launches Podcast Division

EXCLUSIVE: Elevate Entertainment, a management firm whose clients include Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, is adding a podcast division.

The new unit, called Highwire, is set to launch with an initial slate of four unscripted podcasts. It will produce both unscripted and scripted podcasts featuring Elevate talent as well as unaffiliated guests spanning several global industries. Deadline is told that shows will center on A-list talent from the worlds of sports and business, as well as notables from film and television who will share never-before-told stories. Details of the initial slate will be announced at a future date as contract terms are finalized.

Elevate’s talent roster also includes Jacki Weaver, Vinnie Jones, Gratiela Brancusi and Sebastian Roche.

For the expansion, Elevate has built studio facilities within its offices. Podcasts will be released in audio and video versions.

After a contraction during Covid and retrenchment by Spotify and other major owners of podcast producers, total podcast ad revenue is projected to reach $2.3 billion this year, according to consultancy PwC. That total would represent 25% growth over 2022.

“We are very excited to create this new division within the Elevate Entertainment family. It’s certainly no secret that podcasts, both scripted and unscripted, have become great outlets for talent to reach their fan base. The podcast industry is generating a considerable amount of revenue while also being a forum for topics that matter. Highwire has a very diverse slate of unscripted podcasts scheduled to drop this year with plans to produce a set of scripted podcasts next year as well,” said Alex Cole, President of Elevate.