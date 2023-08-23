Egypt’s El Gouna Film Fest Unveils First Wave Of Int’l Titles; Berlinale, Cannes & Sundance Winners Head To Comeback Edition

Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) has unveiled a first wave of international titles due to play at its upcoming comeback sixth edition, unfolding from October 13 to 20 after a one-year hiatus.

The selection features a number of high-profile festival titles including Justine Triet’s Cannes 2023 Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall, Berlinale 2023 Golden Bear winning documentary On the Adamant by Nicolas Philibert and Guto Parente’s Tribeca Film Festival break-out The Strange Path.

The line-up also showcases a host of buzzy first and second films including UK director Charlotte Regan’s Sundance 2023 Grand Jury Prize winner Scrapper and French filmmaker Delphine Deloget’s Cannes Un Certain Regard social drama All To Play For, starring Virginie Efira.

Respected Egyptian distributor and producer Marianne Khoury is overseeing the selection for the first time, following her appointment as artistic director earlier this year, working alongside long-time festival director Intishal Al Timimi.

“Even though I have recently joined GFF, I have known it since its inception,” said Khoury.

“GFF has always strived to be a platform that celebrates the full spectrum of Cinema. With this line-up, we are not only paying homage to the masterful works of established filmmakers but also championing the voices that shape the future of our industry.”

The festival will be announcing further titles including its Arab cinema line-up in the coming weeks.

GFF International Selection

Festival Hits

Anatomy Of A Fall (Fr)

Dir. Justine Triet

The Buriti Flower

Dir. João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora (Br)

The Echo (Mex, Ger)

Dir. Tatiana Huezo

May December (US)

Dir. Todd Haynes

Obscure Night – Goodbye Here, Anywhere (Fr, Switz)

Dir. Sylvain Georges



The Shadowless Tower (China)

Dir. Zhang Lu

A Strange Path (Br)

Dir. Guto Parente | brazil

Youth (Spring) (China-Fr-Lux-Neth)

Dir. Wang Bing

First and Second Films



All To Play For (Fr)

Dir. Delphine Deloget

Dreaming & Dying (Sing, Indo)

Dir. Nelson yeo

Family Portrait (US)

Dir. Lucy Kerr

If Only I Could Hibernate (Mong, Fr, Switz)

Dir. Zoljargal Purevdash

Lost country (Serbia, Croatia, Fr, Lux)

Dir. vladimir perisic

Scrapper (UK)

Dir. Charlotte Regan

Stepne (Ukr, Ger, Pol, Sk)

Dir. Maryna Vroda

Totem (Mex, Den, Fr)

Dir. Lila Avilés

Whispers of Fire & Water (Ind)

Dir. Lubdhak Chatterjee

White Plastic Sky (Hun, Sk)

Dir. Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó