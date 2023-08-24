EarthxTV Snaps Up ‘Texas Gator Savers’ As Latest Original

EXCLUSIVE: EarthxTV has snapped up Texas Gator Savers as its latest original series.

The sustainability-focused network has put the 10-episode series in production, with 12 Forward Entertainment attached to produce.

The show will follow world-renowned conservationist and alligator wranglers Gary Saurage and his wife Shannon, who own the Texas-based adventure park, Gator Country. The park is home to to over 600 American alligators, including Big Al, the oldest living alligator in captivity.

The reality doc will look into the work of Gator Country’s employees and team of college interns as they rescue alligators who have wandered from their habitats and help relocate them to the refuge.

“While most people would not want to wake up to a massive alligator in their yard, when they do, they call Gary. He’s dedicated his life to these prehistoric creatures and educating the public on their importance within the ecosystem,” said Dan Russell, CEO of EarthxTV.

“Texas Gator Savers is a great addition to our programming lineup and aligns with the network’s mission to entertain, inspire and educate. Our viewers worldwide can experience the adrenaline of rescuing these creatures from precarious situations.”

The series will air on EarthxTV in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Mexico. The network, which launched in 2022, is carried in more than 50 million homes.

Earlier this month, EarthxTV recommissioned a trio of series: Wild Wonders with Brooke, Defenders of the Wild and Ocean Wonders, which will launch this year and next.