Sustainability Network EarthxTV Renews Trio Of Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Sustainability network EarthxTV has made a trio of series renewals.

The outfit has recommissioned Wild Wonders with Brooke, Defenders of the Wild and Ocean Wonders, which will launch this year and next. The first two shows will launch in all Earthx territories and the latter in the U.S.

Wild Wonders spotlights 12-year-old conservationist Brooke Carter, who has devoted her life to safeguarding animals and encouraging audiences to actively participate in animal conservation. Among her adventures this season, Brooke visits the remote coastline of Mozambique to watch nesting sea turtles, heads to Utah to spend time with biologists studying elk fawns, and travels across South Africa to work with vets relocating lions. It premieres in December.

Defenders of the Wild, which bows in October, follows Ivan Carter, who works with experts to implement solutions for a balanced wildlife ecosystem. This season, he ventures to a traditional medicine market, seeing firsthand the animals used in the trade, and explores the complexities of the traditional African tribal medicine industry.

Finally, Ocean Wonders is hosted by Tom Hird aka Blowfish and explores the ‘superpowers’ of ocean creatures and how they survive and thrive in their watery world. the new season arrives early next year.

EarthX CEO Dan Russell credited the “talented series producers, hosts, and personalities on our air” for the network’s “growing success.”

“These accomplished individuals have dedicated their lives to using entertainment to spotlight the need for conservation, and we’re thrilled to bring these amazing series back for additional seasons,” he added.

Launched last year and carried on a number of streaming services and cable channels, EarthX is now available in 50 million homes across the U.S., UK, Europe and Mexico.