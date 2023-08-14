Dwayne Johnson & Jason Momoa Share Their Thoughts On Maui Wildfires, Offer Ways To Help

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa are sharing their thoughts following the wildfires in Maui that left many residents displaced and without a home.

“I know that, by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands — our island of Maui — and I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too,” the Black Adam star shared in a video posted on Instagram.

He continued, “Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking.”

The former WWE star also shared some words of encouragement in the caption of the video asking everyone to stay strong during this process.

“All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time,” read the caption. “Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong.”

Momoa shared a response on Friday asking people not to vacation in Maui to preserve resources for the victims of the wildfires.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” Momoa said. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”

He added, “Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The Aquaman star also shared on his Instagram post ways to help.