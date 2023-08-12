Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Claims New Drug Is Helping Him Arrest Stage 4 Cancer

Founding Duran Duran member and guitarist Andy Taylor claims a new drug treatment is working in his battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

In a BBC interview, Taylor said the drug – Lutetium-177 – has extended his life “for five years.”

The 62-year-old Taylor first was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. He went public with the information last November.

After that, a scientist suggested nuclear medicine treatment with Lutetium-177, which reportedly targets cancer cells.

“It can’t see healthy cells,” Taylor told BBC News. He said his first round of treatments was six weeks ago. “It kills stage four cancer in your bones. And so what it’s effectively done is extend my life for five years.”

The drug received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in March 2022 and has “proven to significantly improve prostate cancer survival rates and quality of life, as well as extend the time it takes for the disease to progress,” according to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Taylor missed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction last year and had bandmates Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor read a letter revealing his diagnosis.

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different,” Taylor wrote in his letter. “So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade.”

Taylor was a member of Duran Duran from 1980 to 1986, returning from 2001 to 2006.

He played guitar on the band’s first three albums, which included the hit “Rio” and “Hungry Like the Wolf.”