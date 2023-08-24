‘Dune: Part Two’ Moves To 2024, Latest Big Pic To Shift During Strikes; ‘Aquaman 2’, ‘Wonka’ & ‘Color Purple’ Stick To 2023

In what was to be expected, Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros’ highly anticipated sequel, Dune: Part Two, from Denis Villeneuve is moving off its Nov. 3 theatrical release to March 15, 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The sequel based on the Frank Herbert penned novel will also play Imax on its new date. Don’t be surprised if Dune: Part Two fires off either the Berlin Film Festival or SXSW in the late winter/early spring.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman Warner Bros Pictures

Meanwhile despite the rumors out there about Warner Bros further shaking up their December release calendar due to the strike, their current holiday tentpoles of Wonka (Dec 15), DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Dec. 20) and The Color Purple (Dec. 25) will stick to their release dates, even if the SAG-AFTRA strike is still lingering. Suspicions abounded when there wasn’t a trailer this summer for James Wan’s Aquaman 2 tagged to the theatrical release of Warner’s Barbie. Warners has heard from exhibition loud and clear that they need these movies like air after the 2020-2021 Covid closure. As such theater circuits be working aggressively with the Burbank, CA lot on promoting these pics on their social media channels, and to their loyalty club members.

Dune: Part Two is taking the date previously held by Legendary’s Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire which now moves to April 12 next year. Scheduled on that date was New Line’s animated feature, Lord of the Rings The War of Rohirrim, which now is being pushed to Dec. 13, 2024. Godzilla X Kong on its new dated remains unopposed by any rival tentpoles. The only other movie dated on Dec. 13 next year is Sony’s reboot of The Karate Kid. Dune 2 also remains unopposed curently on its new March date.

FLORENCE PUGH as Princess Irulan in ‘Dune: Part Two’ a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Warner Bros

It stands to reason that Dune: Part Two would get pushed. While the first Dune won six Oscars and was one of the highest grossing movies during Covid with $402M WW, the pic’s box office prospects were largely truncated by a theatrical day-and-date release on Warner streaming service HBO Max. It was a move that greatly frustrated Dune financier and producer Legendary and well as its filmmaker. This time around both Legendary and Warners are in lock-step on the release plans for Dune: Part Two.

© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The sequel has the potential to be another Star Wars and to build out a future franchise for both Legendary and Warners, and it needs the social media power of its young cast which includes Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler to do that. All four of them together count north of 258M followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with Zendaya repping 71% of those followers alone on IG. Her unavailability during the Actors Strike was one of the prime reasons why MGM pulled her spicy R-rated tennis romance movie, Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino out of its Venice Film Festival premiere, and off its September release date for a late April 2024 launch.

With the 2024 theatrical release schedule remains in peril due to the ongoing strikes, Dune: Part Two and Godzilla X Kong provide insurance to exhibition that the moviegoing rebound spurred from Barbie and Oppenheimer in 2023 will continue into the New Year.

Dune: Part Two lands on a prime weekend during Spring Break in advance of the Easter holiday frame of March 29-31. Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau Marvel

What happens now that Dune: Part Two is out of 2023? Many were expecting a seismic shift in tentpoles out of 2023, but we hear that’s not the case. It’s possible that Disney/Marvel Studios’ sequel The Marvels, currently dated for Nov. 10 could move up to Nov. 3 and take advantage of the availability of Imax screens that are being left behind by Dune: Part Two. Moving up Marvels would also give it a longer play time on large format screens before Lionsgate’s prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes arrives on Nov. 17. Sony’s Marvel franchise starter, Kraven the Hunter, moved off its first weekend in October due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and hiked to Labor Day weekend 2024. Filling that vacancy is a wide break of Sony’s Gamestop meme comedy, Dumb Money, on Oct. 6.

Insiders say The Marvels is sticking to its date.

Another plus for Godzilla X Kong on its new date: the pic is apt to benefit from a release in China at that time with previous Legendary Monsterverse movies making a lot of green there, i.e. Godzilla ($77.6M in 2014), Kong: Skull Island ($168.2M in 2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters ($135.4M in 2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong ($188.7M in 2021).

Meanwhile, despite Dune: Part Two shifting to 2024, Imax still has enough tentpoles to generate planety of bank from for the remainder of 2023 including The Equalizer 3, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Exorcist: Believer, The Marvels, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Wonka, Aquaman 2 plus more Oppenheimer and Barbie bookings in the near future.