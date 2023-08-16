Sony Opts To Platform ‘Dumb Money’ On Fall Sked

Sony’s Craig Gillespie-directed comedy, Dumb Money, about the GameStop meme investors isn’t going wide anymore on Sept. 22. Rather, the Culver City lot has opted to go exclusive with the ensemble movie on Sept. 15 in LA and NYC, then a limited break on Sept. 22, followed by a moderate release on Sept. 29 and a final wide on Oct. 6. You’ll remember, Sony moved Kraven the Hunter off of that first weekend of October to Labor Day weekend 2024.

Dumb Money stars Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan and Shailene Woodley.

On Oct. 6, other pics going wide are Amazon Pictures’ sci-fi movie, Foe, Apple Original Films and the limited release of Paramount’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Dumb Money is making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month with the filmmaker and producers in tow to promote the film. Pic is produced by Aaron Ryder, Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie. EPs are Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Johnny Holland, Ben Mezrich, Lauren Schuker Blum, Andrew Swett, Rebecca Angelo, Kevin Ulrich, Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss..

Sony Pictures holds rights to the Black Bear Pictures film in the US, Latin America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, South Africa, India and select Asian markets.

To date, there haven’t been any seismic shifts on the theatrical release schedule due to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the latter which prevents actors from promoting their movies. All eyes are on Legendary/Warner Bros.’ Dune: Part Two. If that sci-fi epic moves, than more is expected to crater on the calendar.