Drew Barrymore Ushered Away As Man Rushes Stage At New York Panel Event

Drew Barrymore was quickly ushered offstage during a New York panel event with singer-actor Reneé Rapp when a man rushed toward the stage and loudly demanded to speak with Barrymore.

In a TikTok video clip apparently posted by someone in the audience at the 92nd Street Y venue in Manhattan, a man is heard to shout “Drew Barrymore!,” startling the actor-talk show host. The man then identifies himself and says, as he approaches the stage, “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York…”

Security quickly blocks the man and leads him away while onstage Rapp immediately stands up and guides Barrymore offstage.

After Barrymore and Rapp apparently got the all-clear to return to the stage, the two resumed their conversation, with a laughing Barrymore hugging Rapp and saying, “I have a new definition of your sexiness. It’s that level of protectiveness. That went full bodyguard…You are my Kevin Costner!”

The police were not notified of the incident and the man does not seem to have been arrested.

The rest of the interview proceeded without incident.

The scary moment followed recent incidents of performers including Bebe Rexha, Drake and Kelsea Ballerini being assaulted by items thrown at the stage from audience members.