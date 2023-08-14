A24’s TIFF Nicolas Cage Comedy ‘Dream Scenario’ Sets Fall Release

EXCLUSIVE: Despite all paranoia on behalf of exhibitors and studios that the theatrical release schedule will switch-up more due to strikes, awards season fare continues to be dated, the latest being A24’s dark comedy Dream Scenario starring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage on Nov. 10.

The movie from director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and produced by Ari Aster is opening the Toronto International Film Festival’s Platform section next month. Early November has been a rich launchpad for A24 as it’s where they opened Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird which wound up grossing close to $49M domestic, and $78M WW and notched five Oscar nominations.

In Dream Scenario, a hapless family man Paul Matthews (Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom. Julianne Nicholson, Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Michael Cera, Dylan Gelula and Tim Meadows also star.

Dream Scenario is produced by Aster and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Jacob Jaffke, Tyler Campellone and A24. The title reps the fourth collaboration between Square Peg and A24 including Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid starring Joaquin Phoenix.

A24 is providing a lot of mojo to the arthouse box office this summer: Their Sundance acquisition, Australian horror movie, Talk to Me, racked up $31.3M stateside through its third weekend. A24’s romance drama, Past Lives, from filmmaker Celine Song, and starring Greta Lee, which also world premiered at Sundance, had made $10.5M.

The weekend of Nov. 10-12 currently includes the theatrical release of Disney/Marvel Studio’s The Marvels, Sony’s Journey to Bethlehem, and Focus Features’ wide break of Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, which is also premiering at TIFF.