Special Counsel Obtained Search Warrant For Donald Trump’s Twitter Account, Elon Musk-Owned Platform Fined $350,000 For Delayed Compliance

Trump last week during his visit to the D.C. area for his arraignment on charges of conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant earlier this year for records related to former President Donald Trump’s account, while the Elon Musk-owned platform was fined $350,000 for delaying its compliance with a court order.

The incident was revealed on Wednesday in an unsealed federal appellate opinion (Read it here). The three-judge panel upheld a lower court’s sanctions on the social media platform.

Twitter, now renamed X, was prohibited from disclosing the existence of the search warrant, even to Trump.

Twitter argued that the nondisclosure order was a violation of the First Amendment and the Stored Communications Act, and that the district court should have delayed the enforcement of the search warrant until those issues were resolved.

Trump pled not guilty last week to four conspiracy charges brought by Smith over his efforts to retain power after the 2020 presidential election. The indictment referred to a number of Trump’s tweets, including one he posted as the attack on the Capitol was unfolding on January 6. Posted at 2:24 p.m. that day, it read, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

In the opinion, Judge Florence Pan wrote that in granting the warrant in January, “the district court found

probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses. Moreover, the district court found that there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that disclosing the warrant to former President Trump ‘would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ by giving him ‘an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates.”

Twitter was given until January 27 to comply with the warrant and turn over the requested materials, but the social media platform objected to the order on February 1. The district judge ruled at a February 7 hearing that Twitter had to comply by 5 p.m. that day, while adopting the government’s recommendation of sanctions if the company did not do so. The recommended amount was $50,000 per day, and doubling for each day after that.

“The court adopted that suggestion, noting that Twitter was sold for over $40 billion and that its owner’s net worth was over $180 billion. Twitter did not object to the sanctions formula,” Pan noted.

But Twitter’s production of the materials was incomplete, she noted. Ultimately, the company was sanctioned for $350,000 for being in contempt of court, or three days of non-compliance.

In June, Smith’s team proposed that Twitter be able to notify Trump of the contents of the warrant, citing that public disclosure of investigations into the former president.

Pan pointed out that the non-disclosure order was limited in duration — 180 days — and wrote that “the speech restricted- disclosure of the existence or contents of the warrant – was limited to information that Twitter obtained only by virtue of its involvement in the government’s investigation. courts have suggested that such information, procured from the government itself or pursuant to a court-ordered procedure, is entitled to less protection than information a speaker possesses independently.”

She added, “Importantly, Twitter remained free to raise general concerns about warrants or

nondisclosure orders, and to speak publicly about the January 6 investigation.”

Pan also found that the district court followed procedure in imposing the contempt sanctions, even as Twitter argued that it made a good faith effort to comply by the deadline.

She wrote that the district court “found that Twitter repeatedly represented to the court that it stood

ready to comply, even as Twitter waited until after the February 7 deadline ‘to raise,for the first time, multiple questions about the [w]arrant’s document demands.’ … Under those circumstances, the district court was on firm footing when it ruled that Twitter had not substantially and in good faith complied with the warrant.” Pan added that Twitter also didn’t object to the sanctions formula at the time.

More to come.