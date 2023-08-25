Donald Trump Returns To Twitter/X To Post Mugshot Of Arrest

Donald Trump returned to /X on Thursday with a post of his Georgia arrest mugshot.

The post included a link to his website. It also mirrored a post on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

“Never surrender!” the post read. Trump, though, voluntarily turned himself in to authorities earlier in the evening to face charges including racketeering. He and 18 other defendants are accused of working to overturn the election results in Georgia in 2020, even though Joe Biden was certified as the winner.

Trump was suspended from Twitter following the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Until Thursday, his final tweet was on Jan. 8, 2021, and it read, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.” Twitter had permanently suspended the account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

After he took control of the platform, Elon Musk restored Trump’s account after holding an online vote of the platform’s users. Trump initially said that he did not see reason to return to the platform, as he has exclusivity provisions with Truth Social, which he helped launch after the Twitter ban. But has a much larger audience — 86.6 million followers versus 6.38 million on Truth Social.

Earlier this year, Meta also reinstated Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Musk rebranded the site as X last month, one of many changes to the app. He’s also reinstated the accounts of a number of other users who had been sidelined from the platform for violating its terms of service.