Donald Trump To Skip First Republican Presidential Debate On Fox News: “The Public Knows Who I Am”

Fox News is hosting the first Republican presidential debate but the party’s front-runner Donald Trump will not be in attendance.

The former U.S. President will not take part in the GOP debate set to take place in Milwaukee this upcoming Wednesday.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump posted on his social media platform. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Trump has been hinting for weeks that he was not going to attend the debates despite Fox News executives lobbying him to show up.

The next Republican presidential debate is set to take place at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley on September 27. Trump has not said if he would be in attendance at this second encounter.

Having Trump not show up to any of the debates would be unusual as he is the front-runner to score the Republican nomination for the presidential candidate in 2024. Trump also took to his Truth Social to shade some of his opponents and brag about his poll numbers.

“New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers,” he shared. “TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, ‘Aida’ Hutchinson 1%. The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”