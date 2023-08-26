Who’s The Mug?: Trump Team Sells Merchandise To Raise Campaign Funds

Donald Trump’s accounting staff have been hot off the mark, recreating his mugshot picture on a collection of T-shirts and mugs to raise money for his re-election campaign.

“Breaking news: the mugshot is here” reads the subject line of the campaign’s latest fundraising email, which advertises a new T-shirt featuring the image.

Donald Trump Jr advertised T-shirts and posters featuring the mugshot on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, writing that “all profits” from sales would go towards his father’s defence fund.

Days after he made history, becoming the first former US president to be photographed for a police mugshot, The Times of London reports that Trump followed his fourth criminal arrest of the year with an email appeal for cash. He said: This mugshot will forever go down in history as a symbol of America’s defiance of tyranny.”

This came after he told conservative broadcaster Newsmax that having his photograph taken in such circumstances had been a “terrible experience.”

Trump had surrendered himself as one of 19 defendants in a case brought in Georgia under racketeering law, for seeking to overturn President Biden’s victory. Prosecutor Fani Willis is seeking an arraignment hearing for the week of September 5. He told reporters afterwards: “I really believe it’s a very sad day for America. I thought the election was a rigged election, it was a stolen election, and I had every right to [challenge] it.”

The former president was released on a bond of $200,000 after he visited Fulton county jail in Atlanta for the booking process. He posted the picture of his mugshot on his own Truth Social site, and also on Twitter/X in his first post on the site since his account was restored by Elon Musk last November. He wrote: “Election interference” and “Never surrender!”

President Biden was asked for his reaction by reporters during a walkabout in Nevada where is currently holidaying. He replied, “I did see it on television. Handsome guy.”