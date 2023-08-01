Donald Trump Indicted On Charges Related To Efforts To Overturn 2020 Election; Prosecutors Say Former President Conspired To Remain In Power

Former President Donald Trump was indicted for a third time on criminal charges related to his efforts to retain power in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Read the indictment here.

He was charged on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump had already signaled that he faced charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, rallying his congressional allies to claim that the justice system has been weaponized against him.

The charges stem from his efforts, in the weeks leading up to January 6, 2021, to block the certification of electoral votes in favor of Joe Biden, who won the election.

“The defendant, Donald Trump, was the forty-fifth president of the United States and a candidate for re-election in 2020,” the indictment read. “The defendant lost the 2020 election.”

“Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power. So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won. These claims were false, and the Defendant knew they were false. But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated then anyway — to make his knowingly false claims legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”

In a brief statement after the indictment was unsealed, Smith said, “The attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant, targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government — the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Trump predicted also that he would be indicted, posting on his Truth Social media site that “deranged” Jack Smith would move to charge him at 5 p.m. ET. As it turned out, he was not far off the mark, as the Grand Jury handed down its indictment during the hour, with it unsealed at about 5:30 p.m.

The indictment referred to six unnamed co-conspirators who Trump enlisted “to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power.” The indictment referred to an attorney “who was willing to knowingly spread false claims and pursue strategies that the Defendants 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not.” There is widespread belief that it referred to Rudy Giuliani. Other conspirators are identified as those who attempted to submit false slates of electors and to “leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election.”

Smith said that “our investigation of other individuals continues,” but he declined to answer reporters’ questions of whether additional indictments will be handed down.

The 45-page indictment covered much of the same ground of the January 6th Committee last year, which ended its proceedings in December with a recommendation that Trump be criminally charged. Prosecutors claim that Trump knew that his claims that the election was rigged “were false,” citing instances where Vice President Mike Pence, Justice Department officials, White House attorneys and staffers, and state and federal courts found the allegations meritless.

In one instance cited, when Pence told Trump on January 1, 2021 that he did not have the authority to block the certification of the electoral vote, the then-president told him, “You’re too honest.” Pence testified to the grand jury in April, and the indictment referred to his “contemporaneous notes.”

The judge who received the case was U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Trump bashed the pending indictment before it was officially handed down, writing on Truth Social, “Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!”

Trump’s campaign later issued a statement comparing the indictment to “Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from highly accomplished attorneys.”

There has been some criticism of Attorney General Merrick Garland for not moving sooner on the investigation of Trump and his allies in the aftermath of January 6th. Instead, prosecutors focused on charging those involved in storming the Capitol, many of whom said that they acted on the president’s characterization of election results and invite to come to Washington on that date. Garland last year appointed Smith to serve as special counsel to investigate Trump’s role in the events that led to the attack on the Capitol. Smith also was tasked with investigating Trump’s handling of classified material after he left the White House. In June, prosecutors charged the former president with 37 counts related to that investigation, and added three additional charges last week.

Trump’s criminal indictments have not diminished his standing in the race for the Republican nomination. In fact, there is polling evidence that GOP voters have rallied around him, as he has pulled way ahead of his closest rival, Ron DeSantis.

More to come.