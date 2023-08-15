Donald Trump Reacts To Georgia Indictment: Rails Against “Witch Hunt” & “Racist And Corrupt” Fulton County DA

Donald Trump has reacted to his latest indictment, calling it a “witch hunt” and attacking the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as “racist and corrupt”.

Writing on his Truth Social network, Trump condemned what he described as a politically-motivated “witch hunt”.

In reference to a document that reportedly appeared on the Fulton County court’s website with indictments against him before the charges were formally announced, Trump said: “What about those indictment documents put out today, long before the grand jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds rigged to me!”

Trump was indicted Monday night for the fourth time, this time out of the Georgia investigation into alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The former President is being charged with an array of crimes including violations of Georgia’s racketeering law, along with conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Speaking to Fox News Digital soon after the indictment became public, Trump claimed: “Nineteen people were indicted, and the whole world is laughing at the United States as they see how corrupt and horrible a place it has turned out to be under the leadership of Crooked Joe Biden.”

The former POTUS railed against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis: “The racist and corrupt district attorney of Fulton County, which has turned out to be a murder capital of the world with among the highest violent crime levels anywhere in our country, just opened a fundraising site in order to benefit off the things she most campaigned on, ‘I will get Donald Trump’”.

He added: “This politically-inspired indictment, which could have been brought close to three years ago, was tailored for placement right smack in the middle of my political campaign, where I am leading all Republicans—by a lot—and beating Joe Biden soundly in almost all polls.”

Rudy Giuliani is one of the 18 others also indicted in the Georgia probe. The former New York mayor and Trump attorney told CBS the charges are an “affront to American democracy”, claiming they “do permanent, irrevocable harm” to the justice system. He described the indictment as “just the next chapter in a book of lies” to frame Trump and anyone else “willing to take on the ruling regime”.

He added: “The real criminals here are the people who have brought this case forward both directly and indirectly.”

Trump is also facing criminal charges for a separate federal investigation into efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, a classified documents investigation and a New York hush money case.