Donald Trump Arrives At D.C. Courthouse To Face Conspiracy Charges Over 2020 Election; Faces Up To 35 Years Behind Bars For Efforts To Overturning Vote

Amidst the circus and chaos that has become his brand, Donald Trump has arrived in court today in Washington D.C. to face criminal charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The 45th President of the United States is now in custody to be arraigned.

In his third indictment in just over as many months, Trump is charged on multiple counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

With half a dozen unnamed but not unknown co-conspirators, it all adds up to the horror of a then sitting POTUS literally and figuratively trying to engineer a siege of American democracy.

Trump is set to appear in front of Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya in the next hour in a room in E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse that has seen a number of January 6 insurrectionist face justice over the past two years. With even tighter than usual security in the nation’s capital right now, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee, has been selected to oversee the actual trial.

Special Counsel Jack Smith unveiled the charges against Trump yesterday. The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Wednesday afternoon, and was unsealed at about 2:30 PT. Much mocked by Trump and his allies Smith will be in the D.C. courtroom today.

This is the third indictment against the leading contender for the 2024 GOP nomination in four months. Looking at 78 felony charges across the trio of criminal cases, Trump faces a maximum of 35-years alone in this latest case. The next shoe to drop could be charges out of Georgia from Trump’s heavy handed moves to overturn the ballot results out of the Peach State in his battle with Joe Biden.

But that’s for another day.

Reminiscent of the infamous OJ Simpson white Ford Bronco freeway chase back in 1994 and Trump’s own trip to Miami in June to face federal charges there stemming from the stockpiling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, today saw cable newsers offering up minute-by-minute coverage of the former president’s movements from his New Jersey golf club to the DC courthouse via car and plane. Additionally, the likes of USA Today and others posted live updates online throughout the day of his movements.

Pulling live footage shot from inside the motorcade press van, CNN, MSNBC, the BBC and Fox News all carried Trump heading into court. Ahead of his arrival in downtown D.C., ABC, and NBC had special reports on the historic occasion, while Fox drew from the FNC feed. On the West Coast, CBS stayed on The Young and the Restless until jumping to a Norah O’Donnell-hosted special report just as Trump pulled up to the courthouse

The motorcade entered on the C street side of the courthouse Dozens of people were gathered to try to snap pictures with their iPhones, but they weren’t entirely sure whether it was his vehicle.

Trump being Trump, the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host had to add his own two-cents online on the way to court. “I am now going to Washington, D.C., to be arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged & stolen election,” Trump wrote on his Truth platform today. “It is a great honor because I am being arrested for you. Make America Great again!!!”

Telling of where Trump truly stands on all this, the ex-president could have appeared in court today via video. Instead, he choose to be there in person.