Donald Trump Arrest #4: Former President Says He’ll Turn Himself In On Thursday In Georgia Case

Donald Trump said that he would head to Atlanta on Thursday to turn himself in to face charges in his most recent indictment in Georgia.

Trump and 18 others were indicted on racketeering and other charges related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History. In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Willis, the district attorney who brought the charges, set a deadline of noon on Friday for the defendants in the case to voluntarily surrender. Others facing charges include Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Trump’s bond is being set at $200,000. The bond order places a number of restrictions on Trump, including that he “shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community.” The condition includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

Trump will be turning himself in to face criminal charges for the fourth time since last spring. He also is charged in New York on state charges related to payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels, in federal court in Florida on charges related to his refusal to turn over classified government documents, and in federal court in Washington, D.C. on charges related to his effort to remain in power after the 2020 election.

His arrest on Thursday will come one day after the first Republican presidential debate. Trump said that he will not attend the event, and there are reports that he will instead sit for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.